Region One teachers to benefit from data through Digicel-supported project

Kaieteur News – The Department of Education of Region One on Thursday virtually launched its Online Platform Support Project, which would see all Grades 10 and 11 teachers of three secondary schools and one primary benefiting from the provision of data. This project, being run in partnership with Digicel and scheduled to run for three months, is fully covered by the Department and is the first of its kind.

The Project Coordinator, Marti De Souza, told the virtual gathering that much thought and planning had gone into the initiative which will benefit North West Secondary School; Port Kaituma Secondary School; Santa Rosa Secondary School; and Hosororo Primary Top.

De Souza stated that when the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc in the Region, the officers, head teachers and teachers were brainstorming on all possible means of keeping students engaged. “Since the schools closed their doors in March, some teachers had continued to engage their students through online platforms; however this came at a cost,” he explained.

The provision of the internet was budgeted for, as a mean of buffering the effect of COVID-19 and learning loss. The Region found a very responsive partner in Digicel, hence the launch of the project.

Approximately 65 teachers are said to benefit from this project, according to Mr. De Souza during a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday. De Souza mentioned that with this project – teachers can now monitor the progress of students’ School Based Assessment (SBA) and also render assistance. He hoped that this can be an “eye-opener” for the other regions.

Speaking with the head teacher of Port Kaituma Secondary School, Ann Marie Daniels, she emphasized that this is a good opportunity for teachers, because they are now able to connect with students properly in ensuring the completion of their SBAs and to continue online learning for students who are unable to attend school. She said that “this is a good initiative and that the teachers are excited.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Education Officer, Nigel Richards pointed out that the platform would be used by teachers to engage students virtually. He noted that even though schools have reopened their doors, teachers could use this platform to help students with their SBAs, offering much needed guidance and also offer personalized assistance to students who may be online and need the help. He also projected that training, Professional Development, and Subject Committee Meetings could now go on from the safety and comfort of the home or school.

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, saw the initiative as customizing education; it’s a deviation from the norm. Online platforms such as zoom could now allow teachers and learners to connect into a virtual community of learning. “This project is a clear indication of the efforts being made to realize the Sustainable Development Goal that speaks to inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all,” the CEO said. He challenged the teachers to make full use of the platform, reminding them that a tool can only be effective if used for the purpose for which it was designed. The CEO expressed gratitude to Digicel for being a partner and for making this initiative possible.