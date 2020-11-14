Rangoli in Grove

Kaieteur News – The Grove/Diamond Youths in Development NGO held its very first Rangoli competition yesterday at the property of businessman, Fazal Hussein, Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The first prize was awarded to the Grove/Diamond Youths in Development with the second prize going to the Providence Hindu Temple Youth Group.

The third prize winner was Anand and Son Chair and Tent Rental Service. The Grove/Diamond Youths in Development also won the trophy for the best overall design.

The prizes were presented to the winners by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag.