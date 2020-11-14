Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Officials monitoring 14 COVID-19 cases in Warapoka

Nov 14, 2020 News

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Kaieteur News – Health officials in Barima-Waini (Region One) are closely monitoring 14 cases of COVID-19 in Warapoka.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, yesterday said the diagnoses were made by teams monitoring Kwebanna and nearby communities.
“In another area in Region One, that’s at Warapoka, we have noticed about 14 cases, so that’s a community that we will be monitoring as well. We have sent in medical teams; we did some swabbing and because we did the swabbing there, that’s how we were able to detect these cases. So, our medical team would be more active in that community and hopefully, we can bring whatever cases we have quickly under control,” the Minister said in his COVID-19 update on Friday.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony said he was pleased with the progress at Kwebanna. He said the reducing numbers are a direct result of the Ministry’s strong collaboration with the village council and residents adhering to self-quarantine measures.
“We have reduced the numbers there significantly, and yesterday we had 37. I expect that to go down even further today as we do some discharges today,” he said.
Minister Anthony said the techniques used in Region One are being implemented in St. Cuthbert’s Mission.
“What we try to do is to have a lockdown. We work with the Village Council, we talk to the residents, we do the education on what is COVID-19, what you need to do to prevent transmission of COVID-19, and of course, we do testing on a large scale, identify those who are positive and isolate them, to prevent transmission. So those things are what we have repeated at St. Cuthbert’s Mission and hopefully we will start seeing a decline in numbers,” he said.
The results from some 104 samples taken from the community on Thursday will be available on Friday evening, even as testing continues there. (DPI)

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Nov 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a dominoes tournament starting today at Transport Sports Club from 14:00hrs. The competition...
Read More
Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Nov 14, 2020

First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

First AAG track meets since March runs off...

Nov 14, 2020

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution to RHTYSC Christmas Programme

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution...

Nov 14, 2020

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce Athletes outside Payless Store in NA today

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce...

Nov 14, 2020

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds successful meeting

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds...

Nov 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Jesus is watching

    Kaieteur News – A man decided to park his car in his yard. While he did not live there, he owned the property and therefore... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]