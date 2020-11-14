Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No need for more staffers; please consult with residents on projects – Dharamlall tells RDC

Nov 14, 2020 News

Only a quarter of Region 4 works completed…

The RDC meeting on Thursday

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has called on the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to consult with their constituency on projects and to serve them with integrity.
Minister Nigel Dharamlall delivered this charge during a meeting with the Councillors in the RDC’s Boardroom on Thursday. Minister within the Ministry, Anand Persaud, also attended the meeting.
“There are issues in Region Four which I believe that we can overcome and from what I heard, there are issues relating to communication, misunderstanding of roles among different individuals. I hope that this afternoon we have been able to clarify what those roles are and who are the people accountable for those roles,” the Minister said.
He also said the resources provided to the region need to be used sensibly to cover a wider base. To accomplish this, Councillors must consult the citizens to prioritise work.
The Minister also disagreed that the RDC needed more staff.
“The number of staff does not increase your efficiency or effectiveness so that is a moot point until you can show the effectiveness and efficiency of your department. Your efficiency is based on your ability and capability to do your work not the number of people,” he said.
To this end, Minister Dharamlall advised the RDC’s public works team to partner with the Ministry’s engineering service unit to fast-track their work.
He added that the Ministry will not process the Region’s 2021 budget without residents’ input.
“No longer will projects come to us without verification. We have to know that residents are committed to projects provided… You will need to work with the citizens to make sure these are the priorities they desire and then work with the administration to prioritise them,” he explained.
Concerning the administration’s open bids for works, he instructed the evaluation team to meet more often, especially over this weekend, and to close them by Monday.
This will not only create more jobs, but will advance their work programme. Minister Dharamlall noted that the Region has only completed 26.6 percent of its work programme. (DPI)

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Nov 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a dominoes tournament starting today at Transport Sports Club from 14:00hrs. The competition...
Read More
Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Nov 14, 2020

First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

First AAG track meets since March runs off...

Nov 14, 2020

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution to RHTYSC Christmas Programme

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution...

Nov 14, 2020

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce Athletes outside Payless Store in NA today

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce...

Nov 14, 2020

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds successful meeting

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds...

Nov 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Jesus is watching

    Kaieteur News – A man decided to park his car in his yard. While he did not live there, he owned the property and therefore... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]