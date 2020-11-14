GTT to phase out 17 2G cell sites as it implements new 3G software

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) recently announced that it is set to phase out 17 of their 2G cell sites, which will see them being upgraded as it implements the new 3G software.

The 2G network was described as the second generation of mobile technology networks, which uses the standard General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) and “EDGE.” These two technologies send mobile data at rates measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) but when compared to the 3G network, which is the third generation of mobile technology networks, they have slower speeds.

The company explained that the 3G networks offer increased mobile data speeds using megabits per second (Mbps).

The upgrades are set to commence from November 15 and customers with 2G devices will no longer be able to access 2G cell towers, meaning that the service will most likely not work.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Justin Nedd has since advised all consumers with 2G cell phones to upgrade their devices to one with the 3G service so that they can benefit from the increased speeds.

“We are not shutting down our 2G network, however some of the 2G equipment is categorized as ‘End of Life’ and has been replaced by more modern 3G network equipment. If you have a 3G or 4G phone you will not notice this change,” the CEO said.

He further added that the new software being implemented is not compatible with the older equipment since some well-known 2G brands are longer in business.

“However, customers will benefit overall from this upgrade since they will see enhanced speeds in mobile coverage,” Nedd said.

He expressed that it will also see the delivery of online content and multimedia like videos and images, to users as a much faster rate.

The upgrade comes shortly after the government liberalized the telecommunication sector, paving the way for more companies to offer competitive telecommunication services.

GTT has since been providing consumers with a string of upgrades.

