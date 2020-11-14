Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

Nov 14, 2020 Sports

AAG begins season with two cross-country meets tomorrow in Linden and Berbice.

Kaieteur News – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) kick starts its 2020-21 calendar of events tomorrow with two cross-country races that will run off in Berbice and Linden simultaneously.
The races will commence at 14:30hrs sharp and athletes from the East Bank of Demerara, West Demerara and Georgetown will head to the ‘mining town’ to compete with the Linden athletes at the Bayrock ground.
Some of the Georgetown athletes including Cleveland Forde, those on the East Coast of Demerara, West Coast Berbice and East Berbice will clash in New Amsterdam at the Esplande ground.
Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, noted that all athletes entering the cross-country races will be tested and they must show up with their masks.
In addition, fresh masks will also be handed out at the completion of the event and for those who have to make their way back to the city, the AAG have arranged transportation.
However, only athletes that are registered with the AAG will be allowed entry into the transportation.
In terms of fans, Hutson revealed that it is an outdoor event but if fans want to view the races they must adhere to the strict social distancing guidelines that will be maintained. Most of the races will be conducted in a confined area, so fans will have access to view the entire race.
Unlike the road races that will start at a further distance away then converge at the finish line, cross-country races are now being conducted on flat, grassy terrain and the athletes will have to turn and twist to cover at least the distance of 1500m for one loop.
In conclusion, Hutson noted that a lot of athletes have registered for the meet and he urged those that haven’t yet to come out and be part of the important first meet of the 2020-21 season sponsored by the AAG.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Nov 14, 2020

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a dominoes tournament starting today at Transport Sports Club from 14:00hrs. The competition...
Read More
Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Nov 14, 2020

First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

First AAG track meets since March runs off...

Nov 14, 2020

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution to RHTYSC Christmas Programme

Panthera Solutions makes financial contribution...

Nov 14, 2020

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce Athletes outside Payless Store in NA today

GCS in fundraising drive to buy shoes for B’ce...

Nov 14, 2020

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds successful meeting

BCB and Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton holds...

Nov 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Jesus is watching

    Kaieteur News – A man decided to park his car in his yard. While he did not live there, he owned the property and therefore... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]