First AAG track meets since March runs off tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) kick starts its 2020-21 calendar of events tomorrow with two cross-country races that will run off in Berbice and Linden simultaneously.

The races will commence at 14:30hrs sharp and athletes from the East Bank of Demerara, West Demerara and Georgetown will head to the ‘mining town’ to compete with the Linden athletes at the Bayrock ground.

Some of the Georgetown athletes including Cleveland Forde, those on the East Coast of Demerara, West Coast Berbice and East Berbice will clash in New Amsterdam at the Esplande ground.

Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, noted that all athletes entering the cross-country races will be tested and they must show up with their masks.

In addition, fresh masks will also be handed out at the completion of the event and for those who have to make their way back to the city, the AAG have arranged transportation.

However, only athletes that are registered with the AAG will be allowed entry into the transportation.

In terms of fans, Hutson revealed that it is an outdoor event but if fans want to view the races they must adhere to the strict social distancing guidelines that will be maintained. Most of the races will be conducted in a confined area, so fans will have access to view the entire race.

Unlike the road races that will start at a further distance away then converge at the finish line, cross-country races are now being conducted on flat, grassy terrain and the athletes will have to turn and twist to cover at least the distance of 1500m for one loop.

In conclusion, Hutson noted that a lot of athletes have registered for the meet and he urged those that haven’t yet to come out and be part of the important first meet of the 2020-21 season sponsored by the AAG.