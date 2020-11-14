Dominoes action set for today at TSC

Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a dominoes tournament starting today at Transport Sports Club from 14:00hrs.
The competition will conclude tomorrow and entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home $150,000, runner up $75,000 and third place $35,000.
The competition is being sponsored by Cevons Waste Management, De Sinco Trading, Tony’s Jewellery, All Season’s Racing Service, Bis Boss Trucking Service, Ronald Beharry, Danile Mc Beth, Jamaal Douglas, Hasim Hakh, Edison Jefford, Andre Daziel and YK Pawn Shop.
