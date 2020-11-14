Diwali Messages

Kaieteur News – A message from the PPP on the occasion of Deepavali

The significance of Deepavali is pertinent for the upliftment of all mankind.

As our nation celebrates the festival of Deepavali, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Hindu community.

The significance of Deepavali, known as the “Festival of Lights”, is pertinent for the upliftment of all mankind through its universal message of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

The light of the Diyas which will shine throughout our country symbolizes a sense of renewal.

Our Party urges that this message be heeded so that darkness, ignorance, and hatred can be repelled in the interest of all humanity knowing that knowledge will defeat ignorance and compassion will triumph over despair. Deepavali offers an opportune reminder for all to do their part to achieve that victory.

The influence of Deepavali in forging better relationships has grown tremendously over the years. Our Party is, however, cognizant of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 with the unavoidable curtailing of traditional national events associated with Deepavali, including the various motorcades, and which have been effective in bringing our people together. The PPP is confident that despite these challenges, the light of the Diyas will continue to shine through into our hearts comforting and guiding us during this period.

Shubh Deepavali to All!

People’s Progressive Party

Diwali 2020 message from the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon

My fellow Guyanese, as we celebrate with our Hindu brothers and sisters the festival of Diwali, we are reminded that light always triumphs over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

As we light our diyas, let us remember that just as the way was lit for the triumphant return of Lord Rama, we as Guyanese can light our individual inner light and together create a brighter Guyana – one free from bigotry, ignorance, discrimination and prejudice.

As we celebrate, we do so cognizant of what we in Guyana and indeed the world over, continue to confront and what is perhaps the greatest public health challenge of our lifetime – the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we partake in this year’s festivities, let us do so responsibly, remembering to practice social distancing, wear our masks and wash or sanitize our hands as necessary.

It is up to us individually and collectively to fight this pandemic, as the installed government has demonstrated its ineptitude and inability to curb the rapid spread of the disease.

On behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition, I take this opportunity to extend Shubh Diwali to our beloved Hindu brothers and sisters and to all Guyanese.