Dishonesty gat benefits

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De boss man of de Waterfall paper opening a lot of people eye. He sit down and explain on de radio all dem fine things about de oil deal.

Wan man listen and turn off he radio. When dem boys ask he if he nah like listen to de boss man of de Waterfall paper, he seh how he nah gat nuttin against Glenn Lall but he vex bad when he hear wah go on with the country’s oil wealth.

He seh is only after he listen to The Glenn Lall Show dat he understand how scampish dem last two governments were and how he gan gat to watch this present one with Hawk Eye.

Nuff people eye open when dem hear how de Canje and Kaieteur blocks give away free. One man seh de person or persons wah do that should not get any wuk anymore in Guyana. Dem boys wan he fuh know dat them people bread well-buttered and wan of dem done get big wuk.

Is suh in politics. De mo stupidness yuh do, the more promotion yuh does get. De more good yuh is, de mo demotion yuh does get. Dishonesty does help your career chances when yuh dealing with crooked governments.

Dem boys wan know how come Guyana gat all this oil and still we living poor and we fighting one another. Dem boys seh Glenn Lall answer dat question. He seh de fuss things dem corrupt oil companies does do when dem come in yuh country is grease the pockets of yuh leaders and den dem does divide de people.

Is dat wha happening to we here. People pocket get so much grease dat dem sliding all over de place. And dem trying fuh mek we fight one another.

Talk half and think about why nobody nah remind you dat yesterday was Friday the 13th.