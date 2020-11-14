Bhimsain softball tourney set for tomorrow at MSC

Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Seeraj Bhimsain 52nd birth anniversary T20 softball competition has been set for tomorrow at Malteenoes Sports Club. The tournament will be played in the over 40 and over 50 categories with some of the top city softball team expected to take part.
Bhimsain has gained the backing for Trophy Stall and Mike’s Pharmacy for the event.
Action is set to commence at 09:30hrs.
