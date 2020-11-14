Latest update November 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

62 new COVID-19 cases added to confirmed cases

Nov 14, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 62 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,724, as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
Further, the dashboard states that 11 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 45 persons are in institutional isolation, 840 persons are in approved home isolation and 43 persons are in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 138 and 3,688 persons have recovered from the virus to date.
Additionally, it was stated that a total of 23,997 persons have been tested for the virus nationally.

 

