Yog get caught napping!

November 13th, 2020
Nov 13, 2020 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin listening to de boss man of de Waterfall paper. De man gat he own show. It
named after he but it gat wan moderator. Dem boys wan know if de show named ‘The Glenn
Lall Show’ how come Glenn Lall is not de moderator.
Dem boys find out why. De boss man testing fuh see whether de moderator understand
wah he seh. He whisper to dem boys that if Yog can understand wah he talkin den
everybody gan understand.
Yog ask de fuss set of questions and then give de microphone to de boss man. Yog know
that when de boss man start talk is like koker door open. Words does flow faster and more powerful than de Kaieteur Falls.
So Yog hand over de microphone to de boss man thinking that he night was over.
Lo and behold, in the midst of everything de boss man turn around and ask Yog a question.
He ask and he nah hear an answer. Was like Yog fall asleep. De bossman had to ask it
again. The interviewee become the interviewer.
Everything de boss man seh mek sense. He exposing dem kavacamites wah give away we oil fuh nuttin and still gat de gall fuh tell we dat dem negotiating a better deal fuh we.
It mek dem boys remember de time wan girl come to wuk at de Waterfall paper. One day
she walk in de boss man office and told him “I’d like to be paid what I’m worth.”
The boss man turn to she and replied, “And I’d like to pay you what you’re worth, but I can’t because there are minimum wage laws.
Talk half and listen to de boss man pun Kaieteur Radio.
