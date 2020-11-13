Security guard hospitalized after riding into pothole

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A security guard, 55, of Rampoor, Corriverton, is hospitalized in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital following an accident involving the motorcycle he was riding.
Hospitalized with head injuries is Biswagit Seepersaud.
Reports are that the accident occurred on Wednesday about 18:10 hrs. on the Number 75 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that Seepersaud was riding his motorcycle, license plate number CG 4324, and was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate of speed, when he rode into a pothole.
He lost control of his motorcycle. He fell and was badly injured.
According to the police, it was reported that the man may have been drinking.
He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who referred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital.
Kaieteur News was informed that the motorcyclist was not wearing a safety helmet when he was found at the scene of the accident.
The motorcycle is presently lodged at Springlands Police Station to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.
