New water well drilled in Culvert City

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – In keeping with the Government’s commitment to provide safe and adequate water for all, a new potable water well has recently been drilled in the community of Culvert City Lethem, Region 9.
More than 1200 residents within the community of Culvert City and the surrounding areas within the township of Lethem are set to benefit from this new well which will improve the service
“GWI is currently working to interconnect this new well to the existing water supply system in the community,” a statement of that state-owned company said yesterday.
The new well was drilled by the company’s in-house team of Engineers and Technicians.
This new well was drilled within a period of five days to a depth of 80 meters.
Nov 13, 2020Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Centre for African Studies at Cambridge University together with the newly established Walter Rodney... more
Kaieteur News – I like what I see each morning. But, I also do not like some of the things which I see soon after I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]