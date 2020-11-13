Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

New water well drilled in Culvert City

Nov 13, 2020 News

The installation of the well casing.

Kaieteur News – In keeping with the Government’s commitment to provide safe and adequate water for all, a new potable water well has recently been drilled in the community of Culvert City Lethem, Region 9.
More than 1200 residents within the community of Culvert City and the surrounding areas within the township of Lethem are set to benefit from this new well which will improve the service
“GWI is currently working to interconnect this new well to the existing water supply system in the community,” a statement of that state-owned company said yesterday.
The new well was drilled by the company’s in-house team of Engineers and Technicians.
This new well was drilled within a period of five days to a depth of 80 meters.

