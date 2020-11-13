Female cop, Childcare workers injured in Port Kaituma accident

Kaieteur News – A policewoman is now in severe pain after the car she and four other persons were traveling in was involved in an accident on the Ten Miles Access Road, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.

Among the injured are Daniel DaSilva, 28, driver of motorcar, PRR5084, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma; and occupants, Bibi Samad, 59, a Childcare and Protection Officer of Oronoque; Marlene Williams, 29, also a Childcare Officer of Cat Walk; Samya Goodman, 18, of Waterfront, and Keisha Newton,28, the police woman attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Wednesday.

Investigators disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding at a fast rate and whilst negotiating a left turn, hit a slush puddle which resulted in the driver losing control. The car then hit a bump and ended up on its side.

The driver and the occupants were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital.

According to the police, they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who admitted the policewoman. She had severe pains to the left hip, left arm and head while Samad had injuries to the left hip. She, too, was admitted.

The rest were treated and sent away. Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.