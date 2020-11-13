Eccles Water Treatment plant being upgraded – improved water quality for residents soon

Kaieteur News – More than 2500 households in Eccles and surrounding areas on the East Bank of Demerara will soon benefit from an improved water quality.

This is as a result of ongoing water quality improvement works at the Eccles Water Treatment plant, which serves residents of Eccles, Bagotstown, Republic Park, Nandy Park, Republic Gardens and Windsor Estate.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh and a technical team visited the facility on Thursday 12th November, 2020 to assess the improvements to the aged filtration system which was out of operation for the past three years.

According to GWI, the filters are being modified to facilitate the introduction of manganese dioxide filter media, which has a better efficiency in iron removal and an improved hydraulic filtration rate than the silica sand media from a traditional treatment process.

This re-engineering of the existing treatment process is being executed by GWI’s in-house technical team.