Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eccles Water Treatment plant being upgraded – improved water quality for residents soon

Nov 13, 2020 News

GWI’s Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako beside one of the filters that was modified.

Kaieteur News – More than 2500 households in Eccles and surrounding areas on the East Bank of Demerara will soon benefit from an improved water quality.
This is as a result of ongoing water quality improvement works at the Eccles Water Treatment plant, which serves residents of Eccles, Bagotstown, Republic Park, Nandy Park, Republic Gardens and Windsor Estate.
Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh and a technical team visited the facility on Thursday 12th November, 2020 to assess the improvements to the aged filtration system which was out of operation for the past three years.
According to GWI, the filters are being modified to facilitate the introduction of manganese dioxide filter media, which has a better efficiency in iron removal and an improved hydraulic filtration rate than the silica sand media from a traditional treatment process.
This re-engineering of the existing treatment process is being executed by GWI’s in-house technical team.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Nov 13, 2020

Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Read More
We have to see sports tourism as a business – GGA head Aleem Hussain

We have to see sports tourism as a business...

Nov 13, 2020

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Nov 13, 2020

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster – BCB patron receives first copy

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster...

Nov 12, 2020

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Nov 12, 2020

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC Cricket Teams – Sukhai hails performance of club

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC...

Nov 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]