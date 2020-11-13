Dying watchman tells sons to check security cameras

Kaieteur News – The last words of a dying security guard who was found battered and sleeping on a blood-soaked card board behind his work place were: “Check the security cameras… The cameras have everything”.

Bharrat Dass, 43, of Forshaw Street, Alberttown, was discovered at around 5:30hrs, on Friday, November 6th, on the back steps of Medi-Care Pharmacy, located at New Market Street, Cummingsburg.

One of his sons, Kaieteur News was told, had made the discovery that morning. The young man had gone to ply his trade as a hot dog vendor in front of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and decided to check on his father.

Speaking with this newspaper, the son said that he found his father “asleep”.

He shook him and asked what happen.

“He could hardly speak,” the son recalled. “All he managed to say was “dem boys beat me and rob me”.”

Dass told his son: “Check the security cameras… The cameras have everything”. He then fell into a semi-conscious state.

The son notified the rest of his family and Dass was taken to GPHC where he was admitted in a critical condition.

It was observed that the security guard bore what appeared to be a cut to one side of his head while the other side was severely swollen.

Five days later, on Wednesday, November 11th, Dass succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. He never regained full consciousness to say what really took place.

The matter was reported and police commenced a thorough investigation into his death.

According to family members, Dass began his night shift duties as a watchman at Medi-Care Pharmacy at a round 17:00hrs on November 5th.

Not only did he guard Medi-Care but would also walked around the area, keeping an eye on nearby buildings since he was quite friendly with its owners.

Inquiries revealed that he was last seen sometime after 22:00hrs that evening sitting under the shed at ‘Rabbies’, a popular business place located on the corner of New Market and Thomas Streets.

Investigators also learnt that three individuals were seen with him around that time. Those persons were taken into custody and questioned. Kaieteur News learnt that one of the individuals claimed that he had been imbibing with Dass that night but had left after the drinking session.

It is believed that the watchman might have been attacked and beaten sometime after 22:30hrs.

However, where he was attacked, and how he ended-up lying on a blood-soaked cardboard remains a mystery.

Kaieteur News reached out to his employers about video footage but they were reluctant to disclose information.

Nevertheless, this newspaper was reliably informed that Dass’s cellphone was not found in his possession. Blood splatters were also seen on the walls of a bathroom located behind the Medi-Care Pharmacy.

Dass leaves to mourn his three young sons whom he raised without their mother- she died some 15 years ago.