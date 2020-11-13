Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Death of man, 61, pushes COVID-19 death toll to 138

Nov 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced Guyana’s 138th COVID-19 death.
This latest one is said to be a 61-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).
It was stated that the man died while receiving care at a medical facility.
The MOH also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,662, as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
Further, it was disclosed that 11 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 56 in institutional isolation, 839 in approved home isolation and 29 are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, to date, 3,616 persons have recovered from the virus with 23,552 tested for the virus nationally.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Pompey promoted to Associate Head Coach at St. John’s University

Nov 13, 2020

Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Read More
We have to see sports tourism as a business – GGA head Aleem Hussain

We have to see sports tourism as a business...

Nov 13, 2020

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Day of sports set for Vryheid’s Lust tomorrow

Nov 13, 2020

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster – BCB patron receives first copy

RHTYSC and BCB launch Covid 19 Educational Poster...

Nov 12, 2020

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Caribbean RADO Marks 15th Anniversary

Nov 12, 2020

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC Cricket Teams – Sukhai hails performance of club

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC...

Nov 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]