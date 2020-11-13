Death of man, 61, pushes COVID-19 death toll to 138

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced Guyana’s 138th COVID-19 death.

This latest one is said to be a 61-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).

It was stated that the man died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The MOH also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,662, as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

Further, it was disclosed that 11 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 56 in institutional isolation, 839 in approved home isolation and 29 are in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, to date, 3,616 persons have recovered from the virus with 23,552 tested for the virus nationally.