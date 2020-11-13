Culturally Tolerant

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2020 News
This was the scene at the Ministry of Housing and Water/Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Brickdam, yesterday. Ministers Collin Croal (r) and Susan Rodrigues, were not to be left out of the Rangoli decorations with their outfits reflecting the diversity. Diwali, a major Hindu holiday, is being celebrated in Guyana tomorrow.
Nov 13, 2020Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Centre for African Studies at Cambridge University together with the newly established Walter Rodney... more
Kaieteur News – I like what I see each morning. But, I also do not like some of the things which I see soon after I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]