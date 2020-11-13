Bids open for COVID-19 relief

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬ bids for 12 governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
One notable project included the ¬¬supply and delivery of COVID-19 relief items under the Office of the Prime Minister. Other notable projects included the provision of audit services for the Audit Office of Guyana, as well as the supply of a new 15-seater sports utility vehicle for the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Below are the companies and their bids.
Audit Office of Guyana- Provision of audit services
Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development – Rental of building
Ministry of Health- Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies
Supply and delivery of information technology equipment
Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment
Ministry of Amerindian Affairs- Supply and delivery of radio trans-receivers
Supply and delivery of sewing machines with cabinets
Office of the Prime Minister: Civil Defense Commission- Delivery of COVID-19 relief items
Procurement of electrical items, Command Centre at Liliendaal
Ministry of Education- Supply of a new 15-seater sports utility vehicle
Ministry of Agriculture- Expansion of NDIA finance building at La Bonne Intention estate compound, East Coast Demerara
Supply and installation of 200 Cusec drainage pump at Trafalgar Pump Station, Region Five
Procurement of uniform materials for Guyana Fire Service
Ministry of Agriculture- Supply, delivery, installation and testing of laparoscopic equipment
Supply, delivery and testing of one tractor
Supply, delivery and testing of one two super long reach hydraulic excavator
Protected Areas Commission- Supply and delivery of aluminum boats and outboard
Supply and delivery of a double cab pickup
