Bids open for COVID-19 relief

Nov 13, 2020 News

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬ bids for 12 governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
One notable project included the ¬¬supply and delivery of COVID-19 relief items under the Office of the Prime Minister. Other notable projects included the provision of audit services for the Audit Office of Guyana, as well as the supply of a new 15-seater sports utility vehicle for the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Below are the companies and their bids.

Audit Office of Guyana- Provision of audit services

 

 

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development – Rental of building

 

 

Ministry of Health- Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of information technology equipment

 

 

 

 

Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment

 

 

 

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs- Supply and delivery of radio trans-receivers

 

 

Supply and delivery of sewing machines with cabinets

 

 

Office of the Prime Minister: Civil Defense Commission- Delivery of COVID-19 relief items

 

 

Procurement of electrical items, Command Centre at Liliendaal

 

 

Ministry of Education- Supply of a new 15-seater sports utility vehicle

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Expansion of NDIA finance building at La Bonne Intention estate compound, East Coast Demerara

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and installation of 200 Cusec drainage pump at Trafalgar Pump Station, Region Five

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of uniform materials for Guyana Fire Service

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- Supply, delivery, installation and testing of laparoscopic equipment

 

 

Supply, delivery and testing of one tractor

 

 

Supply, delivery and testing of one two super long reach hydraulic excavator

 

 

Protected Areas Commission- Supply and delivery of aluminum boats and outboard

 

 

Supply and delivery of a double cab pickup

 

 

