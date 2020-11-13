$1B deal inked with Farfan & Mendes, overseas company for Bartica, Lethem solar power plants

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) on Wednesday inked agreements with Farfan & Mendes Limited and SOVENTIX Caribbean S.R.L for the construction of two solar power plants- in Bartica, Region Seven, and Lethem, Region Nine.

The contracts are for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic(PV) power plants including Battery Energy Storage Systems. The contracts are to the value of $1.098B.

Present at the signing ceremony which was held at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) were the Permanent Secretary, Derrick Cummings¬¬; Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Dr. Mahender Sharma; Alternative Energy Manager of Farfan & Mendes and SOVENTIX, Martin Carto; and Mfon Akpan, Project Coordinator of GEA.

From the eight companies, both local and international ones, which participated in the bidding process that commenced with the openings on January 7th, this year, Farfan & Mendes Ltd and SOVENTIX Caribbean had emerged as the winning bidder.

Both companies would have complied with all the requirements necessary for the execution of the project, inclusive of being substantially responsive to the terms and conditions of the bidding documents and also representing the lowest evaluated cost.

The duration for the completion of the two sites is estimated at 330 days.

It was reminded that the projects fall under the renewable energy solutions for the hinterlands, which is one of the major components under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy (EMISDE) programme, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

By the end of 2023, this programme would be able to finance the investment in solar technology by providing a reliable electricity source to the expanding needs of power supply in the three hinterland townships that are currently relying on fossil fuels.

It would involve the installation of three solar PV farms in Bartica (1.5MW), Lethem (1.0MW), and Madhia (0.65MW), totalling approximately 3.15 megawatts. It will also see the implementation of a storage capacity to manage intermittence of these sources.