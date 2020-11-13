168 test positive at St Cuthbert’s

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2020 News
– active cases reducing in Region One
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is administering more tests in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, even as the restrictions remain in place to curb transmission of COVID-19.
Minister Frank Anthony made this statement during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.
“We have continued to do testing and today, we have 168 persons who are positive. As we do more testing, I expect that those numbers will go up,” Dr. Anthony told DPI.
The Minister said the cases can be controlled, but for this to happen residents must self-isolate, reduce social activity and practice social distancing.
“I think in about two to three weeks, we should be able to control the amount of cases that we have there and we should see a steep decline,” Dr. Anthony said.
The Minister highlighted that the main entrance and exit to the community are being monitored and they are deterring residents from going out.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has helped to sustain homes by providing hampers.
On Monday, St. Cuthbert’s Mission went into voluntary lockdown to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases.
This restriction is being enforced by the police and the CDC, with support from the Village Council and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.
The village consists of about 200 households and is located up the Mahaica River.
Meanwhile, infections at Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One) continue to stabilise, with active cases now down to 37 from an initial 62 infections.
The Minister noted that residents in Kwebanna and nearby communities have been co-operating with the medical teams on the ground and are seeing positive results.
“I think the measures we have put in place in Kwebanna have been working and that is why we have gotten a reduction of cases. Those numbers have gone down again, and I think once we remain vigilant, once the community remains vigilant, that we would see those numbers decreasing even further,” Dr. Anthony said.
He noted that the village council was working closely with the Ministry and this should lead to a further reduction in cases.
