Viagra raise de dead

Dem Boys Seh…

Schools only opened a few days ago and already there are more than eight cases of the coronavirus identified. These cases were found in schools with dormitories. But no testing has been done in schools where students do not live in. In all probability if this testing is done, it may identify hundreds of cases.

This virus depends on humans to spread. Somebody posted the following message on social media to show how if we stop, the virus is going to stop. The message reads: The virus doesn’t move, people move it. If people stop moving, the virus will stop moving and if the virus stops moving, the virus will die. So, stopping the virus simply means stop moving – stop going out of the house unnecessarily.

Some people are trying to help. They are putting up signs. But some of dem can’t spell. One sign read, “Say yes to masks. No to Bras. Free to Titty. Protect the City.”

Everybody hoping fuh de vaccine fuh come quick. But dem boys learn something. Dem boys hear that de same company wah develop de vaccine, is the same company wah bin develop Viagra.

Dat is why dem boys gan tek de vaccine when it comes. Dem boys sure it gan wuk. After all if de company could a mek a tablet fuh raise de dead, why dem can’t mek a vaccine fuh prevent people catching a virus.

Talk half and find out who gan volunteer fuh tek de vaccine fuss.