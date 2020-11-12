PUBLIC ADVISORY – HIGH TIDES ALERT

Latest update November 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works would like to advise the general public to take all necessary precautions during the spring tides period of November 12, 2020 to November 18, 2020. The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period. The Sea and River Defence Department considers the following areas to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures:
• Pomeroon River Banks
• San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meer-Zorg, Good Success, Zeelandia and Moorfarm, Wakenaam Island
• Amsterdam/Retrieve, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island
• Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Zeelugt, Parika Market Area, Salem to Sparta, E.B.E
• Water Street, Georgetown, Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica.
• Belvedere to Cottage, Mahaicony.
• Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Lonsdale/Glasgow, E.B.B, Sheet Anchor, Canje River
The highest tides are expected to be on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3:23pm at a height of 3.27 metres and on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 4:04pm at a height of 3.29 metres. In addition to the captioned locations, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precaution should also be taken by all mariners including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.
Contact Telephone nos. 225-9868, 226-1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161, 646-3501, 618-5541
The Chief Sea & River Defence Officer
Ministry of Public Works
