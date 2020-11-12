Post mortem reveals no sexual assault, penetration in infant who died at NA Hospital

– doctors assessing to determine the actual cause of death; parents released

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination, conducted on the infant who died at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on Monday revealed that there was no penetration of the anus nor were there any injuries to that area to deduce that she was sexually assaulted. While it was reported in the media that the infant may have been sexually assaulted due to “the child’s anus being severely expanded,” the autopsy proved otherwise, police authorities confirmed.

Kaieteur News has been told that while it was determined that the baby was not sexually assaulted; they will be executing an assessment on the body over the next 24 hrs. to determine what could have caused her death. Meanwhile, the parents who were held for questioning over the death of their baby have since been released from police custody, statements having been taken from both of them. It is understood that the baby’s father told police that when his reputed wife left the baby and their 8-year-old daughter with him in the car while she went in to see the doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the “place was hot” and the air conditioning unit was off, so the baby appeared to be fussy and he removed the infant’s clothing to provide relief to her but she was still fussy when the mother returned.

Reports are that on the 5th November 2020, the mother, a 27-year-old housewife, gave birth to the baby at Georgetown Public Hospital and was discharged on the 7th November. On the 9th November at about 09:00 hrs. the new mother and her reputed husband as well as their 8-year-old daughter left home for the Georgetown Public Hospital for the housewife to have a post pregnancy check-up. The woman told police that at around 10:00 hrs. she arrived at the hospital and left her newborn baby and her 8-year-old in the car with their father and she went in to see the doctor. Upon her return to the car two hours later, she noticed that the baby was crying repeatedly and was breathing heavily; she also noticed her infant’s dress was off and she was wearing her diapers and under pants only.

It is unclear if she inquired why the baby was in such a state but she went on to tell the police that she gave the infant some water after which the child defecated and slept. The woman stated that they drove to her parents’ home at #1 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice. She and the children were dropped off and the father left.

Kaieteur News understands that when the baby awoke she was crying and was breathing heavily “as if she was suffocating” and as such the mother decided to rush the baby to the New Amsterdam Hospital sometime around 18:05 hrs. on that day.

When the infant and her mom arrived, they were immediately tended to by a doctor and the baby was pronounced dead on arrival. A medical examination by the medical professionals revealed that “the child’s anus is severely expanded.” An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of death.