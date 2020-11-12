Pensioner dies after pushed during ‘garbage’ argument – neighbour likely to face manslaughter charge today

Kaieteur News – A labourer, 33, who allegedly caused the death of a pensioner, by pushing him down during an argument over garbage, is likely to face a manslaughter charge today.

The pensioner, Ronald Harrypersaud, of 192 Fifth Street, Patentia West Bank Demerara (WBD) was found dead at his home at around 9:00 hrs. on Sunday.

According to police the man was discovered lying on his bed, oozing blood from his mouth and nostrils. The discovery was made by his relatives who had gone to visit him that morning.

Kaieteur News was told that the relatives knocked on his door and called out for him but got no answer. They moved to break down his door and enter the house where they made the gruesome discovery.

A subsequent autopsy conducted on Harrypersaud’s body revealed that he died from brain hemorrhage as a result of blunt trauma to head. The pensioner also sustained a fractured skull.

Detectives launched an investigation and it was discovered that Harrypersaud’s neighbour, the labourer, might be responsible for his demise. Speaking with Kaieteur News, the pensioner’s niece, Lisa Seenarine, 30, said that he had gotten into an argument with the suspect at around 15:00 hrs. on Saturday. She claimed that Harrypersaud had confronted the man for throwing garbage into a trench located next to his house.

During the confrontation, she said, the labourer reportedly cuffed her uncle to his face and then pushed him down causing him to hit his head. Harrypersaud reportedly fell unconscious and started to bleed through his mouth. The suspect, Kaieteur News was told, used a bucket of water to revive him and waited until Seenarine arrived.

Upon her arrival the suspect assisted in placing the injured Harrypersaud into a taxi where he was transported to West Demerara Regional Hospital. Seenarine said that doctors treated her uncle and sent him home later that evening.

“They said that it was a normal head injury and prescribed some antibiotics before discharging him from the hospital,” said the woman.

She recalled that she fed her uncle that evening and made sure that he went bed before heading to her house.

“After taking his meal all he said was, ‘My head hurting and I just want to lie down,’ so he went bed and I left,” she said.

It is believed that Harrypersaud succumbed to his injuries while asleep. The suspect identified as the pensioner’s neighbour was later arrested and taken into police custody.