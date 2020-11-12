Monstrous

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, along with GPL’s CEO, Alfred Gordon, and other officials, inspected the five 9.3 Megawatts (MW) Wartsila generators which arrived recently in Guyana. They are for the 46.5 MW power plant that is currently under construction at the Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara facilities. The plant is supposed to be up and running in the first half of next year. It will be the biggest power plant in Guyana.