Hinterland students account for 25% of 2020 scholarships

Kaieteur News – Hinterland students have received 25 percent of government awarded scholarships for the year of 2020, out of a total of 200 scholarships given.

This was announced by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs yesterday.

According to the Ministry, 50 Amerindian youths from hinterland communities all across Guyana have been awarded scholarships through the Ministry of Public Service. The scholarships awarded are for them to attend the University of Guyana (UG).

The Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, also made this announcement during an outreach in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Monday where she told attendees, “I have received correspondence from the Public Service Ministry stating that the children we helped apply for scholarships to the University of Guyana, were successful this year and it is probably breaking records.”

The Minister stressed the significance of their achievements, adding that it represents how well Amerindians youths are competing with the rest of the nation’s youths to get themselves qualified at Guyana’s highest educational institution.

She further added that the government is committed to ensuring that Amerindians in Guyana have access to the necessary educational resources and are provided with equal opportunities as those available in the coastal area.

Sukhai said that if they maintain that number of Amerindian and hinterland students getting scholarships every year, then there will be a significantly high number of these youths being sent to the University.

Additionally, the Ministry disclosed that there is a Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Hinterland Scholarship Programme, which sees students who were successful at their National Grade Six Assessments being given the opportunity to obtain their secondary school education at schools in coastal areas.

It also caters to tertiary-level students, who are given the opportunity to attend the Government Technical Institute, the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Guyana School of Agriculture, the E.R. Burrowes School of Art and the Carnegie School of Home Economics.