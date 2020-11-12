Guyanese politicians like to claim everything except responsibility for the oil deals.

When it comes to that, they pull the Shaggy Defence – “It wasn’t me.”

The more Kaieteur News skins up about the oil block giveaway, the more officials with responsibility for the oil sector – from Robert to Raphael – suddenly have memory loss.

Men who were puffed up with power when our wealth was being signed away are telling us that they were just ‘bridges’ between the real players.

Guyanese deserve more than those insults for answers – if you can’t tell the truth, then the truth must be a terrible thing.