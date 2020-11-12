Energy Dept. Head, Mark Bynoe sent packing

Kaieteur News – Head of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, yesterday received his letter of termination; three days after Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that he would likely be removed from the post.

Kaieteur News understands that the letter sent by the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President, Abeena Moore, instructed Bynoe that his contract was being terminated with immediate effect from December 11 and that he should proceed on leave. This paper attempted to make contact with Dr. Bynoe but calls to his phone went straight to voicemail.

At a recently held press conference, the VP had explained that Dr. Bynoe had no prior experience in the energy sector, before being appointed to his post and, as such, it would be highly unlikely that he would be kept on as the Energy Department Head.

Dr. Bynoe is a graduate of the University of East Anglia where he obtained his doctoral degree in Economics, specializing in Resource and Trade Economics and the University of Edinburgh from which he graduated with a Master’s of Science degree in Resource Management.

He completed his Bachelor’s of Arts Degree, majoring in Geography and Economics (Double Major) at the University of Guyana and his Post Graduate Diploma from the same institution in Development Studies. Dr. Bynoe has over 25 years of experience in academia, more specifically, at the University of Guyana, where he functioned in the capacity of the Director, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences (SEES), being mainly responsible for the creation of the SEES and the establishment of postgraduate programmes between the Universities of Guyana, Suriname and the West Indies.

Even without holding the requisite qualifications, Dr. Bynoe was on August 1, 2018, appointed the inaugural Director for the Department of Energy by the Government of Guyana. In this new portfolio, Dr. Bynoe was expected to develop the Department for the effective management of the country’s new found oil and gas resources, while simultaneously optimizing the benefits to be derived from these resources for the entire Republic.