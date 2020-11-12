Deleted scanner images linked to Belgium coke bust still being recovered as extension granted to hold GRA staffers

Latest update November 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) was granted a High Court extension to further detain two of three Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) staffers held in connection with the record drug bust in Belgium, as efforts continue to recover the deleted scanner images from the city’s port of exit.
That was confirmed by CANU Head, James Singh who informed Kaieteur News that the other GRA employee and the broker were released from police custody on condition. Kaieteur News was told that four containers left Guyana on September 25 shipped by Marlon Primo’s MA Trading, of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara, to the consignee, Lotraco Recycling BV, The Netherlands.
According to sources, only three of those containers were scanned and the images were later deleted. Under regulations, containers considered to be high risk leaving Guyana, have to be scanned at the facility on Lombard Street, Georgetown as part of the country’s protocols for exports.
It would have been impossible for the container to have escaped GRA’s system of being scanned. Now, GRA is attempting to retrieve the images.
CANU is still seeking local scrap iron dealer, Marlon Primo, a person of interest in the probe. A wanted bulletin has since been issued.
The massive load of cocaine left Guyana on September 25 and was opened in Belgium on October 27, with an estimated street value at €900 million.
It was disguised as scrap metal and placed inside a steel container which was in turn packed into a sea container and loaded into a transatlantic vessel.
Nov 12, 2020Kaieteur News – The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club have joined hands with the Berbice Cricket Board to launch another project as the two vibrant organisations...
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – Let’s leave out people like Lincoln Lewis who, though he was a fanatical endorser of the election... more
Kaieteur News – The oil companies are taking Guyana for a royal ride. By the time they are finished with us, our tyres... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]