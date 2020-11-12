Latest update November 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Another week of lockdown for Kwebanna

Nov 12, 2020 News

Section of the Kwebanna village. (Paul Pierre photo)

Kaieteur News –  The village of Kwebanna in the Moruca sub-region, Region One (Barima-Waini), recently had another week of lockdown added on, because of the numbers of positive cases recorded. This was confirmed by the Toshao of Kwebanna, Paul Pierre, who had also stated that the call for another week was approved by the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region One.
Kwebanna was initially put on two weeks lockdown on October 25, after it saw a significant spike of COVID-19 cases. It was because of that, that the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had dispatched a medical team to the village, so that they could monitor the residents, making sure that persons who tested positive are properly isolated and proper sanitation is being done within the village.
The Toshao disclosed that currently about 20 persons tested positive and are in home isolation. He added that the health officials are conducting daily visits to the community and that the villagers are adhering to the guidelines that were put in place.
When asked about the students that are supposed to return to school, Pierre stated that the RHO did not approve the reopening of school as yet, adding that “the students should be able to start next week.”
In closing, speaking on the whole situation in the village, with the implementation of the lockdown, Pierre said “I think the situation is under control.”
As of today, there are 778 confirmed cases in Region One.

 

