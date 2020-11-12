$3M reward leads to seven new arrests for West Coast Berbice murders

Latest update November 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – More than two months after, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has made some headway with their probe into the murders of the West Coast Berbice boys, cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry and Haresh Singh, as seven new suspects were recently taken into custody.
Those seven suspects were arrested for both sets of murders, Singh and the Henry boys, being killed in two separate incidents. It was not clear, however, how many suspects were held in relation to the specific murders.
While he did not reveal much additional detail, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum attributed this new development to the recent $3 million reward offered by the police for information pertinent to the cases.
The Force came under heavy fire from the attorney representing the Henry family, Nigel Hughes, who viewed the reward as an “admission of failure” as they are still working on locating the crime scene where the boys were brutally slain, even after an intense search of the Cotton Tree backlands with a full-fledged team of investigators.
Added to this, DNA sample results from a cigarette butt, retrieved from the scene did not match DNA taken from the suspects, who were initially arrested.
With the branded failed efforts of local law enforcement even after receiving support from the CARICOM RSS team, efforts are being made to acquire the services of the special Argentine Forensics Team to continue the probe into the murders.
To bring in the Argentine team with the necessary equipment needed to conduct their investigations would cost $4 million with the exception of travel, meals and accommodation. An additional US$1,000 would be needed to ship the needed equipment and that team would comprise of a forensic anthropologist from Argentina, two forensic pathologists and a criminalist.
While the Government initially gave positive reports of the Argentine team’s assistance, there has been no signal that it would help fund their arrival.
This is also compounded with comments made by Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, who stated that Guyana prefers to seek assistance from the US, UK and Canada as it shares a special relationship with those authorities.
The mutilated bodies of Joel and Isaiah Henry were found back on September 6, in clumps of bushes near to a coconut estate located at Cotton Tree backdam, WCB.
Protests marred by violence, had erupted over the news of their gruesome murder and days later, the body of another teen, Haresh Singh was found, lying in a patch of grass and bleeding from the nose at the Number Three Village backdam.
Singh was later pronounced dead at a hospital and was identified as the grandson of one of the suspects, a rice farmer, who was in police custody at that time, for the murder of the Henry boys.
Nov 12, 2020Kaieteur News – The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club have joined hands with the Berbice Cricket Board to launch another project as the two vibrant organisations...
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – Let’s leave out people like Lincoln Lewis who, though he was a fanatical endorser of the election... more
Kaieteur News – The oil companies are taking Guyana for a royal ride. By the time they are finished with us, our tyres... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]