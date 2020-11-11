UNICEF hands over braille copies of Sexual Offences Act to National Commission on Disability

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) yesterday handed over 98 copies of the Sexual Offences Act reproduced in braille to the National Commission on Disability (NCD).
The handover is part of a continuing initiative to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, have access to important laws.
Acting UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, made the presentation to Executive Secretary to the NCD, Beverly Pile, at a handover ceremony at the entity’s office on Croal Street, Georgetown.
Also present were UNICEF Education Specialist, Audrey Michele Rodrigues, and NCD Programme officer, Sondra Davidson Low.
“We in UNICEF are convinced that a country’s human resources can only be advanced if there is equity, inclusion, respect and active participation of all persons. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to make possible the translation of the Sexual Offences Act in braille,” said Akhtar. “This gesture is one significant way of supporting the NCD’s goal to promote a society where persons with disabilities know their rights and are able to lead full and productive lives.”
UNICEF had previously supported the translation of key legislation including the Sexual Offences Act (2010), the Protection of Children Act (2009) and the Trafficking in Persons Act (2005) into user-friendly language, which was then reproduced in braille.
UNICEF said that the copies handed over yesterday will be distributed to relevant groups around the country.
“UNICEF continues to support initiatives that enable youth and vulnerable groups to know their rights.”
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children.
“Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.”
Nov 11, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Nov 11, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – The prominent African Guyanese outside of the APNU+AFC who supported the rigging in the March 2020... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaiete[email protected]