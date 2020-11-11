Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Trinidad police, port officials, probe shipment of vehicles to Guyana

Nov 11, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Trinidad – Officials at the Port of Port-of-Spain stopped millions of dollars in equipment from being loaded onto the Carabia, a vessel bound for Guyana, after discovering several discrepancies in the documents presented.
Sources told Guardian Media, in Trinidad, that four of the trailers, part of a shipment being loaded for a project in Guyana by a local contractor, appeared to be unregistered.
“What we found out was that the unregistered trailers had registered number plates on them. We later had to remove the plates from the trailers and have it checked,” said a senior port source familiar with the situation.
Officers from the Fraud Squad and the Stolen Vehicles Squad were alerted about the situation and were speaking to port officials about the incident.
Questions were raised about some dump trucks that were also to be loaded on the vessel.
“What the shipping agent told us was that the certificates presented for the dump trucks were not what he was accustomed to seeing. There were the general certificates of the trucks but on these certificates, some important information was missing,” the port source said.
The vessel, which arrived last night, offloaded 669 cars—257 new vehicles, 331 used and 81 transshipment vehicles—and had been expected to load up and leave by just after lunch today.
“Instructions have been given that nothing is to be loaded onto that vessel until proper checks are made,” the source said
An officer at the Stolen Vehicles Fraud Squad said checks would have to be made to ensure chassis numbers match up to the trucks at the port. They will have to liaise with Customs and Excise to verify the information on the C82 form. The source explained this is something that has to be done when any vehicles or similar equipment enter or leave the country. (Trinidad Guardian story)

 

