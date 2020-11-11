The blow-blow still blowing

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect about the pronouncements of this organization.

The GHRA has been dormant for many years but, recently had suddenly sprung to life.

During the elections crisis, not a whisper was heard from the GHRA.

It did not condemn the attempts to rig the elections – a human rights issue. Its deafening silence led to the assumption that the GHRA had become defunct.

In the meantime, a new human rights organization has emerged to fill the void which was left by theabsentee GHRA. Unlike the GHRA which was into the business of issuing statements condemning alleged human rights abuses, this new human rights body organization is prepared to offer help to those persons who have been treated unjustly. The appearance of a competitor has caused the GHRA to rise from the dead.

The GHRA has been up to mischief.

It is using the death of the teenagers in West Coast Berbice to incite mistrust in the Guyana Police Force by calling for the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team to be brought to investigate the deaths of the boys. The lawyer of the dead boys has also misguidedly been parroting this proposal.

The PNC/R has now joined the bandwagon. It too is calling for the Argentine team to be brought to

Guyana. It is now raising funds to bring the team.

If the PNC/R had taken the time to investigate just what this team does, it would not have jumped

on the GHRA/Hughes bandwagon. Forensic anthropologists are what their name implies. They dig upplaces where they believe persons are buried and when they find human remains they seek to

determine the identities of the excavated remains.

The Argentine team’s claim to fame has been its work in finding the burial sites of missing persons.

During the rule of the military junta in Argentina, thousands of persons disappeared.

The families of the disappeared have been demanding to know what happened to their loved ones. The Argentine team has been trying to find these missing persons. It has also been trying to track

down the victims of human trafficking who were killed. The team examines records and tries to

trace where missing persons were last seen. They then conduct searches for unmarked graves and

other sites where these persons could have been buried.

Just what use are these anthropologists going to be in finding the person or persons who killed those teenagers? What are they going to come here to do? To dig up the bodies of those young men who are buried to let us know that two of them are cousins and the other is unrelated by blood to the

other two?

The public already knows the identities of those who were killed. Their corpses were found. So why is GHRA insistence that this team come here? To do what? Excavate the resting places of these young men one of whom may have been cremated?

The PNC/R is now planning to raise the G$8M which it says is needed to bring the team here. It is

asking the public for donations. The same PNC/R which was paying millions each month to a law firm in the United States to lobby for the US to accept fraudulent results is now begging for $8M to bring the team here.

It is also claiming that the Opposition parliamentarians have collectively contributed so far $50,000. This has to be a joke.

That is all the money they are contributing, and they expect people to take them seriously.

The PNC/R must have spent close to a billion dollars on its election campaign. How come it now has

to beg for money to finance the arrival for the Argentine team?

The problem with Guyana is that we are moving from one political symptom to the other and not

recognizing that the disease is not being treated. We have a political disease in the country in which people are used as puppets to do what their political leaders want them to do.

The people of this country have to stop being so trustful of their political leaders. They have to begin to think carefully what they are being told and separate the wheat from the chafe or the sense from the nonsense, and the trumpet from the blow-blow.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)