President Ali highlights Govt’s work in first 100 days in office

Telecoms liberations, VAT removals, pandemic relief, emergency budget etc.

Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked 100 days since the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) took office.

On the occasion, President Irfaan Ali spoke of the new government’s highlights during their short time in office.

In a statement to the press yesterday, the President indicated that the PPP/C had inherited a “grim” state of affairs.

“The economy was in a state of neglectful distress. During the five-month post-election period, our people not only patiently awaited the election results but they were forced to confront the effects of the pandemic and mismanagement on the part of the former government.”

He continued, however: “We have commenced the task of remedying the lamentable state of affairs which we inherited… I am extremely pleased with the performance of my Government during the past 100 days.”

In his statement, the President made notable mention of the government’s highlights on their 100 day. Some of these included the immediate changes to the health crisis in the environment of a pandemic; the presentation and passing of an emergency budget, which instituted measures to improve competitiveness such as the removal of VAT on exports and allowing exporters, including those in the fishing, rice and timber industries, among others; the removal of VAT on water and electricity; the rebooting of the economy through the relaxing of the curfew, while ensuring that other people and society were protected; the liberalization of the telecommunications sector; a $5B COVID-19 relief; $150M set aside for frontline workers and the rehabilitation of key infrastructural developments.

The President further recalled that Guyana had the “distinct privilege” of welcoming to Guyana the United States’ Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, the highest US official ever to visit Guyana.

The country has also hosted the newly elected President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi immediately after assuming office.

“Guyana’s international standing has never been as highly regarded as it is today, a mere 100 days since we assumed office. We will need much of the goodwill which flows from this recognition if we are to advance our country’s transformative agenda over the next five years,” President Ali expressed.