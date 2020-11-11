Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Six new cases of COVID-19 – MOH

Nov 11, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – As of yesterday, Guyana recorded six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,530.
According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), of that figure, nine persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 43 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 60 in institutional isolation and 743 in home isolation.
The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 135.
The latest fatality is that of an 80-year-old female from Region Four. To date 22,389 tests have been conducted. Meanwhile, 3,575 persons have been recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB rolls out return to Cricket Activities

GCB rolls out return to Cricket Activities

Nov 11, 2020

The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Read More
Devon Ramnauth DYCL to commence shortly in Region 2

Devon Ramnauth DYCL to commence shortly in Region...

Nov 11, 2020

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Chance advocates for more participation in relay...

Nov 10, 2020

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at 2021 North American and C’bean C/ship

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at...

Nov 10, 2020

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says Clive Lloyd

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says...

Nov 10, 2020

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron-...

Nov 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The blow-blow still blowing

    Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]