Six new cases of COVID-19 – MOH

Kaieteur News – As of yesterday, Guyana recorded six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,530.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), of that figure, nine persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 43 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 60 in institutional isolation and 743 in home isolation.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 135.

The latest fatality is that of an 80-year-old female from Region Four. To date 22,389 tests have been conducted. Meanwhile, 3,575 persons have been recovered from the virus.