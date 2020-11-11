Kaieteur News – Starting this evening, Kaieteur Radio will continue to expose the hijacking of our natural resources. The details will feature on ‘The Glenn Lall Show’ which launched last Sunday on our radio stations (99.1/99.5fm). The Publisher, Glenn Lall, will, in a no-holds barred production, will be exposing many of the hidden details which our political leaders, past and present, were/are silent about and about which they do not want you to know/talk about.
This is a show which you should not miss. It will be hosted thrice weekly and aims at informing and educating you, the public, about some of the greatest con jobs in the Caribbean.
It will reveal those who have hijacked the country’s oil blocks and our natural resources and the masterminds behind these barefaced actions.
‘The Glenn Lall Show’ starts at 7:20 pm. Do not miss it!
How Your Assets Are Being Hijacked!
Nov 11, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
