Miner, caregiver robbed of car, other items on seawall

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A gold miner and caregiver was on Monday robbed of a silver-grey Toyota 212, PLL 2315, and almost $400,000 in items while they were parked at the Ogle seawall, East Coast Demerara.
The victims have been identified as Cleveland Mentore, 35 of Area ‘Y,’ Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, and Shelly Thomas, 29 of 28 Second Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, on the day in question around 21:30 hrs Mentore parked his vehicle in the vicinity of Shell Gas Station, Ogle, with the engine on.
Moments after two male suspects both dressed in black and one armed with a handgun approached them.
Upon seeing the handgun, Mentore ran and at a safe distance, he threw a glass bottle at the suspects.
It was reported that the suspect with the handgun then fired two shots in Mentore’s direction while the other suspect approached Thomas and searched her.
The suspects then entered the car and drove away in an eastern direction.
In the vehicle were a 32” Samsung television, one stabilizer, a speaker box and two cellular phones – a Samsung A2 Core and a Samsung Galaxy 8 Note.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched – no arrest has been made.
