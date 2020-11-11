Man wanted for murder of Kaituma teen captured, remanded one year later

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A fugitive, who had managed to avoid being captured for almost a year after allegedly killing a Port Kaituma man during a fight over a 14-year-girl, was finally captured and remanded.
The suspect identified as Jason Howard, 20, a miner of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, was charged yesterday for the murder of Neville Moonsammy, 19, also of Four Miles.
Howard was remanded by Magistrate Delon Bess via Zoom.
It is alleged that on December 24th, 2019, Howard viciously attacked and stabbed Moonsammy to death at S18 Junction, Four Miles.
The matter was adjourned until February 2, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Moonsammy was slain during a fight over a 14-year-old girl.
Moonsammy and his friend, Keon Hutson, who also was severely injured during attack started their Christmas eve celebrations at a friend’s house and had gone to a shop at the S18 junction to continue.
It is alleged that while at the location, Hutson saw his teenaged girlfriend speaking with another male. He intervened.
A fight started.
When the dust settled, Moonsammy was stabbed.
A teen was charged and Howard went on the run until his recent capture.
Nov 11, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Nov 11, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – The prominent African Guyanese outside of the APNU+AFC who supported the rigging in the March 2020... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]