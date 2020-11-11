Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man wanted for murder of Kaituma teen captured, remanded one year later

Nov 11, 2020 News

Murdered: Neville Moonsammy

Kaieteur News – A fugitive, who had managed to avoid being captured for almost a year after allegedly killing a Port Kaituma man during a fight over a 14-year-girl, was finally captured and remanded.
The suspect identified as Jason Howard, 20, a miner of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, was charged yesterday for the murder of Neville Moonsammy, 19, also of Four Miles.
Howard was remanded by Magistrate Delon Bess via Zoom.
It is alleged that on December 24th, 2019, Howard viciously attacked and stabbed Moonsammy to death at S18 Junction, Four Miles.
The matter was adjourned until February 2, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Moonsammy was slain during a fight over a 14-year-old girl.
Moonsammy and his friend, Keon Hutson, who also was severely injured during attack started their Christmas eve celebrations at a friend’s house and had gone to a shop at the S18 junction to continue.
It is alleged that while at the location, Hutson saw his teenaged girlfriend speaking with another male. He intervened.
A fight started.
When the dust settled, Moonsammy was stabbed.
A teen was charged and Howard went on the run until his recent capture.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB rolls out return to Cricket Activities

GCB rolls out return to Cricket Activities

Nov 11, 2020

The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Read More
Devon Ramnauth DYCL to commence shortly in Region 2

Devon Ramnauth DYCL to commence shortly in Region...

Nov 11, 2020

Chance advocates for more participation in relay events

Chance advocates for more participation in relay...

Nov 10, 2020

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at 2021 North American and C’bean C/ship

Powerlifter Nairanjan Singh aiming for gold at...

Nov 10, 2020

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says Clive Lloyd

T20 cricket destroying Shai Hope’s cricket says...

Nov 10, 2020

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron- Makes $1M contribution and hails Board outstanding leadership

Minister Vickram Bharrat inducted as BCB Patron-...

Nov 09, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The blow-blow still blowing

    Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]