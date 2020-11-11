Man wanted for murder of Kaituma teen captured, remanded one year later

Kaieteur News – A fugitive, who had managed to avoid being captured for almost a year after allegedly killing a Port Kaituma man during a fight over a 14-year-girl, was finally captured and remanded.

The suspect identified as Jason Howard, 20, a miner of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, was charged yesterday for the murder of Neville Moonsammy, 19, also of Four Miles.

Howard was remanded by Magistrate Delon Bess via Zoom.

It is alleged that on December 24th, 2019, Howard viciously attacked and stabbed Moonsammy to death at S18 Junction, Four Miles.

The matter was adjourned until February 2, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that Moonsammy was slain during a fight over a 14-year-old girl.

Moonsammy and his friend, Keon Hutson, who also was severely injured during attack started their Christmas eve celebrations at a friend’s house and had gone to a shop at the S18 junction to continue.

It is alleged that while at the location, Hutson saw his teenaged girlfriend speaking with another male. He intervened.

A fight started.

When the dust settled, Moonsammy was stabbed.

A teen was charged and Howard went on the run until his recent capture.