IDB approves US$22M loan for Guyana’s COVID-19 fight

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$22M loan to help strengthen Guyana’s COVID-19 response.
The IDB loan, which falls under the Contingent Credit Facility for Natural Disaster and Public Health Emergencies is to finance public expenditures necessary to contain transmission of the disease and mitigate further health and economic consequences.
According to a release issued by the bank, in light of the ongoing global health crisis and its impact, “the government is facing the challenges of strengthening the country’s health system, while also confronting the financial and liquidity constraints that limit its capacity to continue investing in closing the gaps and building preparedness and response capacity.”
The release states that the loan would provide an efficient financial coverage under the Contingent Credit Facility to support, in a timely manner, the implementation of Guyana’s strategic response plan to COVID-19.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, it is critical to ensure that the government has the necessary funding to quickly implement all measures required to control the ongoing emergency and save people’s lives,” the IDB added.
The Bank highlighted that the loan would be used for, among other needs, the purchase of medical equipment, laboratory equipment and inputs, ambulances, and personal protective equipment for health workers, surveillance officers and border personnel.
The operation would benefit the affected population of the country that receives emergency assistance under the proposed coverage.
According to the Bank, the loan, of which US$15.4 is charged to the regular ordinary capital of the IDB, has a repayment term of 25 years, a grace period of 5.5 years and an interest rate based on the London Inter-Bank Offered Rates (LIBOR).
Lastly, IDB explained that a total of US$6.6 million is charged to concessional ordinary capital, with a repayment and grace term of 40 years and interest rate of 0.25%.
Guyana has recorded 135 deaths with over 4,500 cases since March.
Nov 11, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Nov 11, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – The prominent African Guyanese outside of the APNU+AFC who supported the rigging in the March 2020... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]