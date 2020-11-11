Former Berbice police commander admitted to bar

Kaieteur News – Former Commander for Region 5, Senior Superintendent, Edmond Emmanuel Cooper, was yesterday admitted to the bar.According to a police press release, the ceremony was held in the High Court and conducted before Chief Justice Roxane George.

Present at the swearing in was senior officers, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and family members of Cooper.

Cooper’s petition to practice law was presented by attorneys-at-law, Ronald G. Burch-Smith and Mark A. Waldron.

In a press statement, the Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, on behalf of the GPF, congratulated Cooper on his achievement.

Cooper came from humble beginnings in the village of Nurney, East Berbice, Corentyne.

On September 14, 1992, he joined the GPF as an apprentice but on April 30, 1993, he was sworn in as a Police Constable.

Cooper then started his career as a General Duty rank at the Springlands Police Station.

After his first posting, Cooper spent 14 years as a Police Prosecutor after which he had several appointments within the Force during his tenure.

Cooper holds a Bachelors of Law from the University of Guyana (UG), an International Diploma in Leadership Studies from the American University of Peace Studies ; a Diploma in Private Investigation from Penn Foster College, USA; a Diploma in Public Safety and Security Management from the University of Guyana; a Certificate in Criminology from the University of Guyana; a Diploma in Legal Studies; a Masters of Arts Legal Studies Major in Criminology; Industrial Relation and Sociology and a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Hugh Wooding Law School.

Meanwhile, he is presently pursuing a PHD in terrorism and counter terrorism at Charisma University, Turks and Caicos.