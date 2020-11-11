Dem school children ain’t kay!

Dem Boys Seh…

Going to school is like taking an international flight out of Guyana. You have to check in and go through all kind of checks. From de time yuh hit the gate, a guard deh fuh tek yuh temperature. Then dem directing you to a sanitation area whey dem spraying you down like how dem airport security does pat you down. Dem teacher directing you to go and wash yuh hand. When yuh go in de classroom, yuh have yuh own assigned seat, just like in dem plane.

Aunty Priya wasting she time. Before school open, she had all of dem schools sanitize. All dem children get face mask and care kits. Dem wearing de mask in class but dem boys see wah happening when school over.

Dem children does pull down dem mask, walk four a breast and deh laughing and gaffing all de way to de bus park. Some of dem nah even bothering fuh wear dem mask and some of dem wearing it under dem nose.

So all dah hard wuk wah Aunty Priya doing come to naught because when dem children walk through de school gate, dem ganging up, dem walking home together without any face protection.

Dem boys know dat would a happen. Just like how dem boys did predict how de testing would slow down. De numbers becoming too hot to handle. With all de talk about more testing is less than 200 tests dem do yesterday. Dem boys seh if dem bin do de 400 tests per day wah dem supposed to be doing, de number of confirmed cases would have been more than de runs Rohit Sharma score in de IPL final yesterday.

Talk half and ask Aunty Priya how she controlling wah happen when school over!