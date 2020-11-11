City Treasury staffers ordered suspended over stolen market collections

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council on Monday passed a motion to suspend three staffers from the Treasury Department, who were found culpable of the theft of monies belonging to the Council.

The motion to discipline the staffers was based on recommendations by the recently dissolved Local Government Commission (LGC).

The LGC had initially sent five employees on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation into the matter.

The investigation was completed by the LGC and City Constabulary, after which, the LGC had found three out of the five staffers guilty of the crime. The Commission had recommended that the Council decide the fate of three employees while suggesting that they either be suspended, transferred, and repay the sum, which is just under $100,000 that was stolen.

The matter was brought up at the statutory meeting at City Hall on Monday.

Town Clerk (ag), Sherry Jerrick, revealed that the motion was put forward to have the three of employees face disciplinary action.

Seven councillors voted in favour of the motion to suspend the staffers, while two voted against and three abstained from voting.

The Council also determined the other two staffers be reinstated. According to reports, the motion stems from an incident in which employees from the Treasury Department would usually collect money from the Bourda and Stabroek Markets to deposit it to the Council’s bank account.

However, on this occasion, the employees allegedly took the money for their own personal use.

The incident followed a similar matter in which City Treasurer (ag) of the Georgetown Municipality John Douglas, Sergeant Ivor Bryan, Sonia Pitt, and Yolanda Forde were among staffers sanctioned by the LGC over displacement of monies belonging to the council.

Those persons were also suspended for several weeks after a bag of money was found in the seat of a vehicle belonging to the City Constabulary weeks after it should have been deposited into the city bank account.