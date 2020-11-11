Baby dies; parents held in shocking case of sexual assault

Kaieteur News – The parents of a four-day-old baby girl who died on Monday at the New Amsterdam Hospital, Berbice, are now being grilled by detectives.

This was after it was discovered by doctors that the newborn was sexually assaulted.

Kaieteur News has confirmed with police that they have started an intense probe into the bizarre case.

According to authorities, the parents and an eight-year-old sister live at Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the infant was born on November 5 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On November 7, she along with her mother, 27, were discharged from the maternity ward.

On November 9, the child’s mother returned to the hospital for a post pregnancy check-up at 10:00 hrs. Accompanying her was the baby’s father and sister.

The woman told investigators that she had exited a car and entered the hospital leaving the baby behind with her father (who was the driver) and sister.

She claimed that upon her return to the car some two hours later, the baby was “crying repeatedly and breathing heavily.”

The woman also detailed to detectives the infant’s dress was off and was clad only in her diapers and underpants.

It is unclear, however, if she had inquired why her baby was in that condition.

She told police she fed the infant who went to sleep shortly after.

The woman disclosed that the family drove to her parents’ home at Number1 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice (WBB). She was reportedly dropped off there with the infant and her sister, while the father left.

Kaieteur News understands that the baby awoke sometime later and started to cry and was breathing heavily “as if she was suffocating.”

The mother decided to rush the child to the New Amsterdam Hospital sometime around18:05 hrs that day.

When she arrived, according sources, the infant was pronounced dead on arrival. Following subsequent medical examination by professionals, it was revealed that “the child’s anus was severely expanded.”

The infant’s body is presently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary while her parents remain in custody.