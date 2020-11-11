50% students’ turnout in COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ region

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Nov 11, 2020

Region One Chairman, Brentnol Ashley visiting students of North West Secondary School (Brentnol Ashley photo)

Kaieteur News – Region One (Barima-Waini), described as a COVID-19 ‘hotspot,’ with the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country, on Monday saw 50% of student turnout to school.
This is according to the Region One Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, yesterday.
The chairman disclosed that the North West Secondary in the Mabaruma sub-region saw poor turnout, in light of the COVID-19 cases in the area.
However, in the Moruca sub-region, only the Santa Rosa Secondary was reportedly open for school, while the others remain closed because of the high number of COVID-19 cases recorded there.
He added that only the Grade 11 students were allowed to attend school, in that area, until the cases starts to decrease.
Ashley also noted that there was a significant turnout of teachers as well. Upon returning to school, the students were given their care packages that the Ministry of Education provided – it included facemasks and sanitizing materials.
It was previously reported that, following the Health Ministry’s approval for the conditional re-opening of schools, as per newly Gazetted order for COVID-19 measures this month, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, made the decision to have students from Grade 10, 11 and 12 turn out to classes so that they could complete their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) for CSEC and Internal Assessments (IAs) for CAPE.

