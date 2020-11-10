Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Photographer robbed, chopped after photoshoot

Nov 10, 2020 News

Govindsammy’s swollen face

Govindsammy’s chopped fore arm

Kaieteur News – A photographer was on Saturday robbed and beaten by two armed bandits after finishing a photoshoot behind Marriot Hotel, Georgetown. The victim has been identified as, Lakeanand Govindsammy, 21, of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice. Govindsammy is the owner of Om Photography GY and he had travelled to Georgetown after he was booked for the shoot on Saturday and Sunday, last.
According to information received by Kaieteur News, Govindsammy was attacked along with his sister, her five-year old son and her husband at around 18:30 hrs.
Govindsammy’s sister Allana Ramphal, wife of national chutney champion, Stephen Ramphal, said just as it was getting dark they decided to leave.

Allana Ramphal, her husband and five-year-old son.

However, she said while walking out from behind Marriot, two males approached them. One of the suspects pulled out a knife while demanding that Govindsammy hand over his valuables before pushing him to the ground.
“The bandits then took his bag, one of them armed with a knife kept hitting him across his face and head,” recalled Ramphal.
“He was aiming for his face with the knife but he blocked it with his hand and got chopped there,” continued the woman.
Ramphal said that the armed bandit was about to stab her brother but his accomplice told him not do it and instructed him to stop. It is reported that the bandits took away the haversack that Govindsammy was carrying around. The haversack contained camera lens and a wallet with $30,000. The bandits then proceeded to relieve the victims of their cell phones, a gold ring and a silver band chopping the photographer ear in the process. Both Ramphals were unhurt during the ordeal.

 

