Kaieteur News – Vice President Jagdeo thinks he is a real ‘smart-man’, that Guyanese are dumbos, and that they cannot see through his cleverness. Suddenly, he is serious about block owners paying taxes. This man thinks that only he has sense, and that we are all jackasses.
Our promise is this: Canje and Kaieteur represent only the beginning. There is much more, and much worse, to come and this nation will get to see what other foolishness (and distractions) will be delivered then.
Now that the revelations and pressure from Kaieteur News keep intensifying, Jagdeo blundered with that idiotic position about “no laws were broken” on the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. When that collapsed, he distracts, like some cunning Santa Claus, with the ‘gifts’ of taxes. That is small change in the bigger picture. We want back the Canje and Kaieteur plots. The nation wants its rightful share and information with those two blocks – it doesn’t want to hear about taxes, or any such belated damage control.
Mr. Jagdeo: STOP TRYING TO DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM WHAT WAS WRONG, VULGAR AND DECEPTIVE. Come clean with the big story about the big Canje and Kaieteur giveaways. Stop practising tricks. Own up and tell the truth about Canje and Kaieteur. Promise the people that that there will not be any new deceptions.
No more deception, no more trickery
Nov 10, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
