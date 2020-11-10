Miner killed during argument at Balamani, still unidentified

Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Almost one week after a miner was stabbed and killed allegedly by a Brazilian man at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region 7, the deceased is yet to be identified; meanwhile, the suspect is still being sought by the police.
According to information from the Guyana Police Force, the suspect’s known places of residence are Boa Vista, Brazil and Balamani Backdam.
The police report revealed that the stabbing incident happened on November 3, 2020. On the day in question, the suspect, the deceased and another miner, Vivian Lacruz, of St. Ignatius, Lethem, were imbibing when an argument erupted between them.
As a result of the argument, the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt the deceased and Lacruz multiple stabs about their bodies before making good his escape on foot. Public-spirited persons rushed the two to the Bartica Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead and Lacruz was treated for wounds to his neck and hand and referred to the GPHC, but was later discharged.
According to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, after Lacruz was sent home, he told the police that he knows the deceased by the call name “Shorty” from Wouna, Mabaruma, North West District, Region 1 but he could not provide an actual name for the dead man.
The investigations into the murder and attempted murder are ongoing.
Nov 10, 2020By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s 400m indoor record holder; Arinze Chance, during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, shared his opinion that this nation stands a good chance of medaling at...
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – When you go through history and you see what horrible, sick tyrants, some revolutionaries, became with... more
Kaieteur News – One of the most troubling developments in Guyana since Independence is the style of governance of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]