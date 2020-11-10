Latest update November 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Miner killed during argument at Balamani, still unidentified

Nov 10, 2020

Kaieteur News – Almost one week after a miner was stabbed and killed allegedly by a Brazilian man at Balamani Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region 7, the deceased is yet to be identified; meanwhile, the suspect is still being sought by the police.
According to information from the Guyana Police Force, the suspect’s known places of residence are Boa Vista, Brazil and Balamani Backdam.
The police report revealed that the stabbing incident happened on November 3, 2020. On the day in question, the suspect, the deceased and another miner, Vivian Lacruz, of St. Ignatius, Lethem, were imbibing when an argument erupted between them.
As a result of the argument, the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt the deceased and Lacruz multiple stabs about their bodies before making good his escape on foot. Public-spirited persons rushed the two to the Bartica Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead and Lacruz was treated for wounds to his neck and hand and referred to the GPHC, but was later discharged.
According to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, after Lacruz was sent home, he told the police that he knows the deceased by the call name “Shorty” from Wouna, Mabaruma, North West District, Region 1 but he could not provide an actual name for the dead man.
The investigations into the murder and attempted murder are ongoing.

